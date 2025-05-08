Fourth graders bring history to life at Big Tree Elementary’s wax museum presentation

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fourth-grade students at Big Tree Elementary School transformed into historical figures during an engaging wax museum presentation, allowing their peers to explore history in an interactive way.

The event, designed to connect learning with enjoyment, showcased student-researched presentations on a variety of figures, from doctors and inventors to a Founding Father and a rock star.

“It is for sure a highlight of our year," said Jessica Jurusik, fourth-grade special education teacher.

The presentation aimed to provide an alternative to traditional learning methods, enabling students to step away from essays and assignments and instead immerse themselves in historical research.

The wax museum is tied to the fourth-grade social studies standards on immigration, where each student was assigned a famous historical figure. After weeks of diligent research, the students presented their knowledge in character, with a simple push of a button enabling them to engage visitors.

Fourth grader Ainsley Reger devoted three months to studying Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell.

“She was the first woman to earn a medical degree in the United States,” Ainsley shared.

Levon Wittmeyer impressed his classmates with insights about Jerry Yang, co-founder of Yahoo, highlighting that he sold the company for $5 billion.

The day was filled with excitement and learning as each fourth grader presented their research to fellow students.

“I think it’s the best day of fourth grade so far," said Alexis Garner. "It’s my favorite thing we’ve ever done.”

Reflecting on the experience, Jurusik expressed pride in witnessing her students create learning opportunities for one another.

“To get to this point of the year and watch them create learning for others is a complete full circle," she said. "It’s something we take a lot of pride in.”

The wax museum at Big Tree Elementary not only educated students but also provided a memorable experience that combined fun with important historical lessons.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.