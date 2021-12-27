Four people hospitalized after shooting inside pop-up store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four people are hospitalized at Erie County Medical Center following a shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo's Masten Park neighborhood on Sunday evening.

Buffalo police report the four victims were shot inside "some type of pop-up store" on the 1300 block of Jefferson just after 5:30 p.m.

The victims are described as three women, ages 23, 29 and 31, and one 29-year-old man. Police say they are all receiving treatment at ECMC, and their conditions are stable.

No arrests have been reported in the shooting, and police did not release any information regarding a potential suspect or suspects. Anyone with information on the shooting can call or text the Buffalo Police Department's Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.