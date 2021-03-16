Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Four people arrested at Buffalo airport, accused of traveling with marijuana worth $400,000

items.[0].image.alt
NFTA Transit Police
NFTA-MARIJUANA-BUST.jpg
Posted at 3:00 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 15:00:08-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFTA Transit Police arrested four people at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for the NFTA says the suspects were arrested after traveling from Sacramento, California on an American Airlines flight to Buffalo around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Deon Burnett, 52, Deon Burnett Jr., 18, Jacari Brooks, 18 and Kevin Tucker, 49, are charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

An NFTA Transit Police K9 unit was able to detect 120 pounds of marijuana dispersed between six different checked bags. According to the NFTA, the drugs have a street value of $400,000,

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources