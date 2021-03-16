Four people arrested at Buffalo airport, accused of traveling with marijuana worth $400,000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFTA Transit Police arrested four people at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for the NFTA says the suspects were arrested after traveling from Sacramento, California on an American Airlines flight to Buffalo around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Deon Burnett, 52, Deon Burnett Jr., 18, Jacari Brooks, 18 and Kevin Tucker, 49, are charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

An NFTA Transit Police K9 unit was able to detect 120 pounds of marijuana dispersed between six different checked bags. According to the NFTA, the drugs have a street value of $400,000,