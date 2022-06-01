Foster parent acquitted in 6-year-old boy's death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A foster parent has been acquitted in the death of a 6-year-old boy in 2019.

First reported by The Buffalo News, a spokesperson for the Erie County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 7 News Jermaine St. John was acquitted on May 26.

In April 2021, St. John was arraigned on one count of manslaughter in the first degree and one count of manslaughter in the second degree in connection to the death of his foster son, 6-year-old Byron Clark. The district attorney's office said the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

According to The Buffalo News, an Erie County jury deliberated for an hour before acquitting St. John on May 26. The jury made one request during deliberations to look at some photographs introduced into evidence.