Foster parent facing manslaughter charges for allegedly causing the death of a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is facing manslaughter charges for allegedly causing the death of a child under his care in 2019.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 29-year-old Jermaine J. St. John of Buffalo was arraigned Thursday on one count of manslaughter in the first degree and one count of manslaughter in the second degree.

On January 1, 2019 it is alleged St. John "recklessly engaged in conduct that caused serious physical injuries to a child under his care" at a home on Newburgh Avenue. The child, 6-year-old Byron Clark, was unresponsive when taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital and later died. The district attorney's office says the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

St. John is scheduled to return to court June 3, he remains released on $50,000 bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court.