Former WKBW reporter and photographer Ed Reilly to be inducted into Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former WKBW 7 News photojournalist and reporter Ed Reilly will be inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in September.

Reilly is one of 12 inductees in the Class of 2022. He began his career at WKBW back in 1980, working as an intern in commercial production while attending Niagara University. Following graduation, Reilly was hired as a freelance photographer in Niagara County before becoming a photojournalist at the station. In his time in the role, Reily traveled to the United Arab Emirates to cover the first Gulf War. Reilly transitioned from photographer to multi-media journalist in 2009, stepping in front of the camera to continue to tell Western New York's stories.

From following the Love Canal environmental crisis to the current global pandemic and countless stories in between, Reilly's coverage behind and in front of the camera has been a constant in Western New York. Along the way, he has received awards from the Associated Press and National Press Photographers Association, among others.

After 40 years at WKBW, Reilly retired in January 2021.

The full list of Class of 2022 inductees includes:



Steve Tasker, sports analyst, host and reporter for MSG and WGR Radio; former Buffalo Bill

Tom Fantana, producer/writer with more than 39 TV movies and series credits

Lucille Ball, I Love Lucy ; first woman to run a studio (Desilu)

; first woman to run a studio (Desilu) Ed Reilly, former WKBW photojournalist/reporter

Susan Rose, WBEN morning anchor

Sheila Brown, CEO of Vision Multi Media Group, parent company of WUFO and Power 96.5

Tom Darro, radio host for WHLD, WUSJ, WJJL and WEBR

Jackie Albarella, former WKBW engineer; first woman engeineer in Buffalo; founder, Albarella Media

Allen Costantini, former reporter and anchor for WBEN, KARE

Buddy Shula, Owner/CEO of WECK Radio, Media One Buffalo

Tom Vetter, former WIVB videographer, five-time Emmy Award winner

The Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on September 22.