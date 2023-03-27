Former West Seneca police officer sentenced for stealing from retail stores

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 34-year-old Ryan J. Miller of West Seneca was sentenced in Erie County Court to a three-year conditional discharge. He also paid over $30,000 in restitution.

The district attorney's office said between January 10, 2018 and April 26, 2022 Miller stole merchandise from retail stores throughout Western New York. According to the district attorney's office, once Miller was in possession of the items he would allegedly cancel the online order or leave without paying for them. He would also re-pack stolen items and return them.

Miller previously worked as a patrol officer with the West Seneca Police Department, he admitted to stealing over $30,000 in merchandise and was fired from the department.

He pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny and one count of first-degree scheme to defraud in October 2022. The district attorney's office also said that his co-defendant, 27-year-old Dylan Biddeman, pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree grand larceny for his role in these crimes in October 2022.

Biddeman was sentenced in October 2022 to a three-year conditional discharge and paid over $28,000 in restitution.