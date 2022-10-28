West Seneca man sentenced in connection to stealing from home improvement stores

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 27-year-old Dylan J. Biddeman was sentenced Friday in Erie County Court to a three-year conditional discharge.

The district attorney's office said between October 1, 2021, and April 26, 2022, while working in concert with 34-year-old Ryan Miller, Biddeman stole merchandise from home improvement stores throughout Western New York. He pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree grand larceny on October 5, 2022, and paid full restitution of $28,839.79 to the retailer.

Miller, a patrol officer with the West Seneca Police Department who was off-duty at the time, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny and one count of first-degree scheme to defraud. The district attorney's office said between January 10, 2018, and April 26, 2022, Miller stole merchandise from home improvement stores throughout Western New York. The district attorney's office said once Miller was in possession of the items he would allegedly cancel the online order or leave without paying for them. He would also re-pack stolen items and return them.

Miller admitted to stealing $31,734.39 in merchandise from various retailers and following his guilty plea, is no longer employed by the West Seneca Police Department. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced on March 27 and remains released on his own recognizance.