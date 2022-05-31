Former Town of Tonawanda police dispatch supervisor sentenced for sexually assaulting employees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Town of Tonawanda police dispatch supervisor has been sentenced for sexually assaulting employees.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 48-year-old Brett A. Rider of Kenmore was sentenced Tuesday in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision. Rider will also be required to register as a sex offender when he is released.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Rider's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he previously pleaded guilty and has been sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

The district attorney's office said over the course of several years Rider engaged in inappropriate, sexually harassing behavior while on-duty and sexually assaulted three female employees while off-duty.

Rider pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted rape in the first degree and one count of sexual abuse in the first degree in March.

The counts of the plea include the following offenses:

The defendant attempted to engage in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a female victim in September 2009.

The defendant subjected a second female victim to sexual conduct by forcibly touching her intimate parts in June 2017.

The defendant also attempted to engage in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a third female in November 2019.

The judge signed final no-contact orders of protection on behalf of all three victims Tuesday.