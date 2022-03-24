Former police dispatch supervisor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting three employees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Town of Tonawanda police dispatch supervisor has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting employees.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Brett A. Rider, 48 of Kenmore, pleaded guilty Thursday in State Supreme Court to two counts of attempted rape in the first degree and one count of sexual abuse in the first degree.

The district attorney's office said over the course of several years Rider engaged in inappropriate, sexually harassing behavior while on-duty and sexually assaulted three female employees while off-duty.

According to the district attorney's office, the counts Rider pleaded guilty to include:

Engaging in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a female victim in September 2009.

Subjecting a second female victim to sexual conduct by forcibly touching her intimate parts in June 2017.

Engaging in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a third female in November 2019.

Rider faces a maximum of 10 years state prison followed by 10 years post-release supervision. He remains held without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced May 31. Orders of protection are in place for all three victims.

The district attorney's office began investigating Rider in August 2020.