Former substitute teacher and coach sentenced on child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former substitute teacher and coach from Cheektowaga has been sentenced on child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced 37-year-old Steven Gasiorek was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison and 10 years supervised release by Senior U.S. District Judge Williams M. Skretny.

Gasiorek worked as a substitute teacher and athletic coach at John F. Kennedy Middle and High Schools between March 2014 and April 2019. According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, during that time Gasiorek pretended to be a teenage girl from California and used a fictitious Instagram account to communicate with numerous minor males and receive child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Gasiorek knew the victims were minors and he served as a teacher or coach to some of them.

In April 2019 a search warrant was executed at Gasiorek's home and a laptop computer and external hard drive were seized. The U.S. Attorney's Office said over 600 images and videos of child pornography depicting minor males were recovered. 29 of them have been positively identified and lived in Cheektowaga, Lancaster, Virginia, Texas, and Florida.