Former Starpoint Middle School Teacher found not guilty of sex crime charges

Posted at 10:49 PM, Nov 02, 2022

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Starpoint Middle School Teacher, Brian Lasher, was found not guilty Tuesday of sex crime charges in Niagara County Court. Niagara County District Attorney, Brian Seaman, released the following statement Wednesday: My office took the complaint of the victim in this case very seriously, as we do all cases of this nature. I assigned one of my top assistants to prosecute the case. A trial was conducted, and at the end of that trial the judge did not believe the evidence was sufficient to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. A verdict of not guilty was delivered by the court and we respect that decision. That brings the criminal case to a full conclusion. Brian Seaman, Niagara County District Attorney Lasher was arraigned back in December of 2021 on the following charges:

Criminal Sex Act 3rd degree

Attempted Rape 3rd degree

Sex Abuse 3rd Degree

