Starpoint Middle School teacher Brian Lasher arraigned on criminal sex, rape, and sex abuse charges

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Starpoint Middle School teacher was arraigned on criminal sex, rape, and sex abuse charges in Niagara Falls City Court on Tuesday.
The City of Niagara Falls says Brian Lasher was arraigned on the following charges
- Criminal Sex Act 3rd degree: E Felony
- Attempted Rape 3rd degree: A Misdemeanor
- Sex Abuse 3rd Degree: B Misdemeanor
The city says a full order of protection was issued and Lasher was released to probation.
The Starpoint Central School District released the following statement on Tuesday
November 30, 2021
Dear Parent/Guardian: I am contacting you to make you aware that law enforcement informed the District a few hours ago of the arrest and arraignment earlier today of Middle School teacher Brian Lasher. This information provided by law enforcement was the first time the District was advised of this matter. We have been informed the charges allege improper, unlawful conduct toward another adult individual. We were advised that the matter DOES NOT involve District students or staff and DID NOT occur on any District property. Based on the serious nature of the allegations, Mr. Lasher was placed on administrative leave immediately. The District will continue to make the safety of its students and staff its utmost priority. The District is not able to comment further at this time as it is a personnel matter.
Sincerely,
Dr. Sean M. Croft
Superintendent of Schools
