Starpoint Middle School teacher Brian Lasher arraigned on criminal sex, rape, and sex abuse charges

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Starpoint Middle School teacher was arraigned on criminal sex, rape, and sex abuse charges in Niagara Falls City Court on Tuesday.

The City of Niagara Falls says Brian Lasher was arraigned on the following charges



Criminal Sex Act 3rd degree: E Felony

Attempted Rape 3rd degree: A Misdemeanor

Sex Abuse 3rd Degree: B Misdemeanor

The city says a full order of protection was issued and Lasher was released to probation.

The Starpoint Central School District released the following statement on Tuesday