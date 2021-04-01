Former Rear Admiral Danelle Barrett has a new book about leadership

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — When Danelle Bartlett was about ten years old she went on a sleep over to the Naval Park. That's when she got hooked on the idea of a career in the military and a life of service to her county.

Danelle's thirty year career in the Navy took her all over the world as she rose to the rank of Rear Admiral. She says "You know they say join the Navy and see the world and they're not kidding it's been a great ride."

She retired from the Navy, moved back to Western New York and has a book coming out in June. It's about leadership and embracing change and is called "Rock The Boat". Danelle says "You gotta rock the boat right, stir up things a little bit."

She is a wife, a mother and currently serves on several corporate boards and does public speaking, consulting and writing. As her official bio says "most importantly for fun, she signs up to be an extra in movies".

In June her book will be available at Amazon, but you can pre-order here.

