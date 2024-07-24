Former jail deputy sentenced for harassing member of Erie County Sheriff's Office at 2022 Garth Brooks concert

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Erie County jail deputy learned his fate for harassing a member of the sheriff's office during an incident at Highmark Stadium.

47-year-old John Gugino of Hamburg was sentenced Tuesday to a one-year conditional discharge after he was found guilty of Harassment back in May. Gugino was also ordered to perform 30 hours of community service.

On July 23, 2022, Gugino was ejected from the Garth Brooks concert for violating the fan conduct policy but he refused to leave the stadium. Gugino struggled with deputies while being escorted out and made multiple threatening statements toward a member of the sheriff's office.

The defendant also appeared Tuesday night for further proceedings in another criminal case in Orchard Park Town Court.

In October, Gugino was arraigned on one count of Reckless Endangerment and one count of Assault. He was also charged with two traffic violations: Failure to Obey Police Officer and Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device.

Gugino is accused of driving and knowingly disobeying the commands of an Erie County Sheriff's Deputy. Authorities say he drove through a barricade onto a closed portion of Abbott Road, which was blocked off at the time due to a Buffalo Bills game. Gugino allegedly injured a deputy who fell while trying to stop his vehicle.

Gugino is expected to be back in court in August for this case but remains released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.