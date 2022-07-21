Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former Erie County Sheriff's Office jail deputy sentenced in connection to drug charge

gugino web.jpg
Erie County District Attorney's Office
gugino web.jpg
Posted at 4:44 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 16:44:41-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Erie County Sheriff's Office jail deputy has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to a drug charge in May.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 45-year-old John A. Gugino of Hamburg was sentenced Thursday in Hamburg Town Court to a one-year conditional discharge, ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and pay a $205 fine.

The district attorney's office announced that in October 2020 Gugino was stopped by an ECSO deputy while driving on Milestrip Road and a small quantity of cocaine was found during a search of his vehicle.

Gugino was initially charged with a felony for possession of cocaine, but testing determined the weight of the cocaine was a misdemeanor level. He pleaded guilty to one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in May, the highest sustainable charge on the morning his non-jury trial was scheduled to begin.

He was employed as a jail deputy with the sheriff’s office and was off-duty at the time of his arrest. The sheriff's office said Gugino was fired on June 10.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United