Erie County Jail deputy pleads guilty to drug charges following traffic stop

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW) — A suspended Erie County Sheriff's Jail Deputy pleaded guilty this week to charges stemming from a traffic stop in October 2020.

According to District Attorneys, John Gugino, 45, of Hamburg, was charged after a car he was traveling in was stopped on Milestrip Road. During the stop a small quantity of cocaine was found.

Gugino, who was off duty at the time, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, the charge was later dropped to criminal possession of a controlled substance. Gugino faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail when he is sentenced in July.

Gugino remains suspended without pay pending a disciplinary hearing on the matter per a collective bargaining agreement with the CBA union.