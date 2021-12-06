Former Erie County Democratic Party Chairman indicted for sexually assaulting child released on bail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Steve Pigeon, who was indicted on December 2 for sexually assaulting a child, was released on bail Monday.

Pigeon, 61, was charged with the following last week:



Two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (Class “A-II” felonies)

One count of Rape in the First Degree (Class “B” felony)

One count of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” felony)

One count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor)

Charges carry 25 years to life in prison.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Pigeon allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse and sexual conduct with a child less than 11-years-old at a location in Erie County sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas of 2016. The child was known to Pigeon.

Pigeon entered a not guilty plea through his attorney last week and was remanded without bail. He was back in court Monday before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said it argued for remand but Boller set bail at $250k cash, $500k bond, $750k partially secured bond. He will be back in court on December 20.