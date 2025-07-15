Former Erie County Assistant District Attorney pleads guilty to criminal possession of cannabis, DWAI

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old De'Lenci N. Shannon-Brown pleaded guilty in Buffalo City Court to third-degree criminal possession of cannabis and driving while ability impaired.

Shannon-Brown, a former Erie County Assistant District Attorney, was arrested in July 2024 and accused of sharing confidential information and driving while high on marijuana. He was originally charged with felony level cannabis possession, driving while impaired by a drug, and official misconduct related to his employment with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

WATCH: Erie County Assistant District Attorney arrested; accused of sharing case information with felon

In July 2024, investigators said Shannon-Brown was sharing case information with a convicted felon. Former Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said officers stumbled upon the misconduct while digging through phone records in a separate, unrelated case.

Erie County District Attorney Keane said Shannon-Brown worked with the district attorney's office for five weeks before the incident occurred. He was fired after his arrest.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office said Buffalo City Court Judge Rebecca Town imposed a fine and driver’s license suspension for Shannon-Brown’s sentence.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman released the following statement: