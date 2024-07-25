Erie County Assistant District Attorney arrested; accused of sharing case information with felon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An assistant district attorney in the Erie County District Attorney's Office is now facing multiple charges, accused of sharing confidential information and driving while high on marijuana.

On Thursday morning, Buffalo Police, alongside other law enforcement agencies, announced the arrest of 28-year-old De'Lenci Shannon-Brown, of Buffalo. He is charged with two misdemeanors: Official Misconduct and Driving While Under the Influence of Drugs.

Investigators said Shannon-Brown was sharing case information with a convicted felon.

"Nobody is above the law," said Michael Keane, acting Erie County District Attorney. "We hire our attorneys and our support staff and we entrust them with confidential information and it's an outrage that this behavior took place. It's an outrage that he violated this trust."

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said officers stumbled upon this alleged misconduct Wednesday while digging through phone records in a separate, unrelated case.

"The allegations, if proven to be true, are outrageous," said Keane. "He was involved with potentially sharing information or trying to share information about cases with people that have no business knowing about our cases."

Authorities arrested Shannon-Brown during a traffic stop Wednesday evening on Forest Avenue. They say he was smoking marijuana in his car when he was stopped and that's why he is also charged with DWI.

Keane says Shannon-Brown worked with the district attorney's office for five weeks. He was fired Wednesday.