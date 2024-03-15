Former employee accused of stealing over $200,000 in cash from Erie County Clerk’s Office

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 55-year-old Alexander J. McDougall of Buffalo was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on a felony complaint charging him with one count of second-degree grand larceny.

The district attorney's office said that between January 2021 and June 2023 McDougall, while working as a Deputy Clerk in the Registrar’s Division of the Erie County Clerk’s Office, allegedly stole $216,412.72. McDougall is accused of attempting to conceal the crime by altering cashier reports and submitting fraudulent bank deposit tickets.

According to the DA’s Office, an investigation began last summer following an audit by the Erie County Comptroller’s Office.

McDougall was suspended in September 2023 and then fired from his position. He is scheduled to return on April 15 for a felony hearing and was released on his own recognizance as the charge is a qualifying offense for bail. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

The district attorney's office said this case has no connection to the counterfeit check that cost the county over $300,000.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday morning, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said McDougall has a special needs child and a disabled wife and he allegedly used the money for daily living expenses for them.

"I obviously have compassion and sympathy, I think everyone knows that," said Flynn. "Obviously it's not good to steal money from the government. Obviously, this is embarrassing to the county and to Mickey and to everyone, it's embarrassing.

But things happen to people in life and I do have compassion. I'm gonna prosecute him, I arrested him...He's going to get indicted...I wanted to make it clear that we don't have some kind of hardened criminal here who was using the money for a lavish lifestyle."

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns released a statement which said in part: