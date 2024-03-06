Watch Now
Erie County Clerk: Funds from counterfeit check that cost county over $300,000 recovered in full

WKBW
Posted at 1:44 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 13:44:53-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last month 7 News told you about a check for more than $300,000 that was sent from the Erie County Clerk's Office nearly two years ago.

The check was fraudulent and instead of being paid to a New York State entity, the recipient was Get Mobile LLC. The real check was stolen somewhere along the way and the fraudulent check was made.

After a criminal investigation, Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns announced that the funds from that check had been recovered in full.

He released the following statement:

“Thanks to the joint efforts of the offices of the Erie County Clerk, Comptroller, District Attorney, Bank of America, M&T Bank and the United States Secret Service, the stolen money from the intercepted check made payable to the State of New York Mortgage Agency's Insurance Fund (SONYMA), in the amount of $326,456.16, has been recovered in full.

I want to thank all agencies and law enforcement for their efforts and the public for their patience and trust in this investigation. The Clerk’s Office has already instituted new security measures, including electronic transfers, in our continued focus to safeguard taxpayer dollars.”

Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick and Kearns joined 7 Voices in February to discuss the fraudulent check. You can watch the full conversation below.

READ MORE: Erie County Comptroller and Clerk discuss counterfeit check that cost the county over $300,000

