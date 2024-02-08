Erie County Comptroller and Clerk discuss counterfeit check that cost the county over $300,000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A lot of attention is being focused on a check for more than $300,000 that was sent from the Erie County Clerk's Office nearly two years ago.

The check looks real, but it turns out it's fraudulent. Instead of being paid to a New York State entity, the recipient was actually Get Mobile LLC. Someone stole the real check somewhere along the way and made the fraudulent check. The money may never be recovered and a criminal investigation is underway.

The Erie County Comptroller's Office discovered this as a part of an audit highly critical of the county clerk, and the clerk is firing back that the full story isnt being told.

Comptroller Kevin Hardwick and Clerk Mickey Kearns joined 7 Voices on Wednesday to discuss the fraudulent check.