Former Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue sold to Seneca Gaming Corporation for $1.3 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The former Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue has been sold to Seneca Gaming Corporation for $1.3 million, the Erie County Clerk’s Office has confirmed to 7 News.

According to the clerk's office, the sale was recorded on December 31, the building was owned by "106 Stadium Parking LLC," which is an affiliate of Acquest Development.

Club Marcella was previously located in Buffalo's Theatre District and moved to Michigan Avenue in 2022.

The city and Buffalo police shut the club down in December 2023 after four shootings in or around the club in less than a year.

7 News reached out to Seneca Gaming Corporation for a statement and received the following: