Former City Honors teacher sentenced to 14 years in prison on child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 63-year-old Peter Hingston, a former City Honors teacher, was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 15 years supervised release on two counts of possessing child pornography.

He was arrested by the FBI in September 2019 and pleaded guilty to the charges in June 2021.

Prosecutors said Hingston used his position as a teacher to target female students between the ages of 13 and 17.

Prior to his sentencing, investigators shared disturbing details about how they say Hingston groomed the students, even using a GoPro camera to record students' body parts in class without them knowing.

Some of those former students and their parents were in court Thursday and say justice has finally been served.