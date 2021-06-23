Former City Honors teacher pleads guilty to child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced a former City Honors teacher has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

62-year-old Peter Hingston of Amherst pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child pornography. Each count carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Hingston, a former middle school technology teacher at City Honors, was accused of using a camera to secretly record students in a sexually inappropriate way. He was arrested in 2019.

Officials say on June 17, 2019 Buffalo police were called to City Honors after it was alleged that Hingston was using a GoPro camera to take inappropriate photographs of female students.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office a search of the camera led to the discovery of child pornography videos produced by Hingston involving minors who were under his custody, care and supervisory control when the sexually explicit images were produced. An external hard drive was also searched and contained additional child pornography videos produced by Hingston.

Hingston is scheduled to be sentenced October 21.

The Buffalo Public School District released the following statement when Hingston was arrested in 2019: