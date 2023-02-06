Former Canisius College basketball recruit sentenced on weapon charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Sarion McGee of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was sentenced in State Supreme Court to five years of probation.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on June 12 Canisius College Public Safety officers were conducting a routine check of parking tags on vehicles near the Koessler Athletic Center when they observed a magazine from a handgun in plain view on the front passenger seat of McGee's vehicle. Public safety officers confronted McGee and he was found in possession of two loaded, illegal handguns.

McGee pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon in November.