Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former Canisius College basketball recruit sentenced on weapon charge

mcgee.jpg
Erie County District Attorney's Office
mcgee.jpg
Posted at 1:39 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 13:39:54-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Sarion McGee of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was sentenced in State Supreme Court to five years of probation.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on June 12 Canisius College Public Safety officers were conducting a routine check of parking tags on vehicles near the Koessler Athletic Center when they observed a magazine from a handgun in plain view on the front passenger seat of McGee's vehicle. Public safety officers confronted McGee and he was found in possession of two loaded, illegal handguns.

McGee pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon in November.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up