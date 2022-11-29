Former Canisius College basketball recruit pleads guilty to weapon charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former Canisius College basketball recruit, 23-year-old Sarion McGee of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has pleaded guilty to a weapon charge in connection to an incident in June.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on June 12 Canisius College Public Safety officers were conducting a routine check of parking tags on vehicles near the Koessler Athletic Center when they observed a magazine from a handgun in plain view on the front passenger seat of McGee's vehicle. Public safety officers confronted McGee and he was found in possession of two loaded, illegal handguns.

McGee initially faced 15 charges in connection to the incident, on Monday he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 3 and remains released on bail set at $100,000 cash, bond or partially secured bond.