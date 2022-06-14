Canisius College basketball player accused of possessing illegal guns and high-capacity magazines

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Canisius College basketball player is accused of possessing illegal guns and high-capacity magazines.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Sarion McGee of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was arraigned Monday in Buffalo City Court on two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, ten counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.

According to the district attorney's office, Canisius College Public Safety officers were conducting a routine check of parking tags on vehicles near the Koessler Athletic Center on June 12 when they allegedly observed a magazine from a handgun on the front passenger seat of McGee's vehicle.

The DA said when confronted by public safety McGee allegedly had two loaded, illegal handguns and high-capacity magazines inside of a fanny pack on his person. Inside the vehicle officers allegedly found a shotgun and additional high-capacity magazines.

A Canisus College spokesperson released the following statement:

Sarion Mc Gee was being recruited to play basketball at Canisius College. The college cannot comment further as this is an ongoing law enforcement investigation.

McGee is scheduled to return on June 17 for a felony hearing and was remanded without bail. If convicted of the highest charge he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.