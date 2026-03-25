Former Canal Fest treasurer pleads guilty to grand larceny after being charged with stealing $11K

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The former treasurer of Canal Fest of the Tonawandas has pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny after stealing from the nonprofit organization that puts on the annual festival.

In February, North Tonawanda police confirmed to 7 News that Carrie Heyn was facing charges after admitting in a sworn statement that she stole $11,250 from the Canal Fest organization.

On Tuesday, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 7 News that Heyn pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny, under the condition she waived her right to appeal.

The DA said restitution is $26,881.07. She paid $9,000 of it up front to Canal Fest and sentencing is May 21.