Former Canal Fest treasurer charged with stealing $11,000 from festival

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The former treasurer of Canal Fest of the Tonawandas has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing more than $11,000 from the nonprofit organization that puts on the annual festival.

North Tonawanda police confirmed that Carrie Heyn is facing charges after admitting in a sworn statement that she stole $11,250 from the Canal Fest organization.

Heyn was charged in September, a few months prior to the festival announcing plans to relocate three miles north of the Erie Canal border between North Tonawanda and City of Tonawanda to Gratwick-Riverside Park along the Niagara River in North Tonawanda.

WATCH: 'We never shut them down': Canal Fest relocation sparks questions from city mayors and local church

'We never shut them down': Canal Fest relocation sparks questions from city mayors and local church

Earlier this month, festival President Peter Chenier and Vice President Rick Maier spoke about the festival at a City of Tonawanda council meeting, saying attendance was significantly down from the previous year.

"Based on last year's numbers, overall, [attendance in] the City of Tonawanda was down 35-40%," they said. "We don't have the financials easily accessible at this moment. Right now, there is legal action being taken against our former treasurer.”

7 News obtained a copy of the organization's 2024 IRS Form 990, in which Heyn was listed as treasurer. Canal Fest reported total revenue of $212,465 and total expenses of $253,873, resulting in a net loss of $41,408 for the year.

The filing also shows that the prior year’s $41,973 surplus flipped to a roughly $41,000 deficit in 2024, reducing net assets from $74,757 to $33,349.

Police said there is a discrepancy between the amount initially reported missing and the $11,250 Heyn admitted to stealing.

Festival organizers did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Heyn's case is pending grand jury action in Niagara County Court.

The first day of Canal Fest at Gratwick Park will be July 19.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.