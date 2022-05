BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A former Buffalo firefighter has pleaded guilty in the July 2021 shooting death of a man during a dispute on Broadway.

Blake Banks, 25, pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge stemming from the incident.

According to district attorneys, Banks shot 40-year-old Jason Johnson as he attempted to escape. He crashed his vehicle moments later and was taken to ECMC where he died from his injuries.

Banks faces 25 years when he is sentenced on June 23.