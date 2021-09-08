Former BMHA commissioner pleads guilty to harassment charge for touching woman without consent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former BMHA commissioner has pleaded guilty to a harassment charge for touching a woman without her consent while inside her apartment.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 58-year-old Alan R. Core, Sr. of Buffalo pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of harassment in the second degree and was sentenced to a conditional discharge.

Core admitted he harassed a female victim by touching intimate parts of her body without her consent while inside her apartment on June 22, 2021, according to the district attorney's office.

A one-year no contact order of protection was issued by the judge on behalf of the victim.

Core, a former Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority commissioner, resigned in July following the accusations.