BMHA commissioner resigns after accused of forcibly touching woman in her apartment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority commissioner has resigned after he was accused of forcibly touching a woman in her apartment.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 58-year-old Alan R. Core of Buffalo was arraigned Friday on one count of forcible touching and one count of harassment in the second degree.

On June 22, 2021 Core allegedly forcibly touched the intimate parts of a woman in her apartment, according to the district attorney's office.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced on Thursday that he accepted Core's resignation.

I have accepted the resignation of Alan Core from the BMHA Board of Commissioners. These allegations are concerning and should be fully investigated. I will move quickly to fill the position so the BMHA can continue the important work of serving its residents. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

Core was released on his own recognizance, the DA says the charges are non-qualifying for bail.

He is due back in court August 17.