Former Bills WR Stevie Johnson teams up with Buffalo businesses for local celebrity basketball tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a day of basketball, music and community at Reese Park in Buffalo on Friday. Former Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Stevie Johnson teamed up with local businesses, artists and creators for the inaugural celebrity basketball tournament.

Rob Neves Stevie Johnson gives teams some last minute instructions before the start of the tournament in Rees Park. Johnson hopes the tournament will become an annual event.

"We are just activating the competitiveness and bringing the community together," Johnson told 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo, "We have 16 teams from different neighborhoods and that's what we are trying to build up, like a stronger together vibe."

Rob Neves The basketball tournament at Rees Park included free food, vendors and musical performances by several Buffalo artists.

Johnson, who lives in California, says giving back to the Buffalo community is a passion of his. "In me being a part of this community from a players perspective, I wanted to let them know it was real. My love and passion for the city was real, just like the love they gave me on the field was real through it all," said Johnson.

Rob Neves A player dunks a basketball during warm ups at the inaugural celebrity tournament and block party at Rees Park

Johnson worked with Pop Grease, Nita Greese and Droooski on the tournament which included free food and vendors.

Local Buffalo artists Tee Bangaa, Mello DaTruf, Illie Beamin, Aintchu, 2Flaw$sy, Thatcher, Shortcakee, Kalah Bishop, Crlito Smooth, Rio Rackz, Doughboy Qui, Young Slyce, Dubb Dueces, J Veazy and Lil Will were schedule to perform throughout the day.

"You don't see this too much around Buffalo," said Jevon Sharpe, a former basketball player who grew up near Rees Park and was watching the tournament, "If we can get a lot of this around the community, it will be good, it'll be good for the kids growing up."

Johnson said spectators at the event should expect to see "Elite Streetball," and hopes the event grows each year. "Hopefully it will just get bigger and better," said Johnson, "I want them to understand that this is not for us. This is for you guys. You know, this is for your business to be exposed and, you know, to help you guys get some spotlight, and use our platform for years to come."