Former bank employee sentenced to 30 days in jail after scamming elderly customers out of more than $100,000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former employee at a Town of Hamburg bank was sentenced Tuesday morning to 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to seven counts of grand larceny.

Breanna Rohauer, 37, of Forestville admitted to making $124,736.00 worth of unauthorized withdrawals from several bank accounts, all belonging to elderly customers.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News is using Rohauer's booking photo in accordance with our mugshot policy, because she has pleaded guilty.

The illegal transactions were made between November 17, 2017 and February 4, 2019.

In February 2020, Rohauer pleaded guilty to six counts of third-degree larceny and one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, both are felony charges.

Rohauer's victims were reimbursed by the bank where she was employed. She has been ordered to pay full restitution to the bank, and has not yet returned any of the money.

After serving 30 days in Jail, Rohauer will serve five years of probation.