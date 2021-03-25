Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former 97 Rock DJ Rob Lederman issues statement following racist comments that led to termination

Lederman was terminated by the station on Wednesday
items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Rob Lederman has been terminated from his position at 97 Rock.
ROB LEDERMAN
Posted at 6:00 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 18:01:38-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following racist comments made on the Morning Bull radio show on 97 Rock on Wednesday, Rob Lederman has released a public statement on Twitter apologizing for the incident.

Lederman was terminated from his role at the station Wednesday evening, and two other hosts of the show were suspended, after several local advertisers announced they were pulling their affiliations with the radio station.

Lederman created a Twitter account on Thursday, tweeting a public apology as his first tweet.

The statement reads in part:

I want to sincerely apologize for hurting people with my foolish and ignorant comments yesterday. Ater listening to what I said, and how it must have sounded to others, I was horrified. I 100% understand why people are justifiably angry. I made a mistake and it's hard to look myself in the mirror, but I want to acknowledge it. I apologize from the deepest depths of who I am.
-Rob Lederman

In Wednesday's Morning Bull show, Lederman compared toast to Black women's skin tones. The show stayed up on 97 Rock's website for several hours, and was removed after public outcry on social media.

Women from Buffalo's Black community are reacting to the comments, saying they hope this becomes a teachable moment in the continuing conversations about race.

“Let's tell everybody why this is wrong, so we don't do it anymore,” declared Porsha Ari Parson, Buffalo resident. “It’s insulting — colorism was birthed by racism.”

Cumulus Media, the owner of 97 Rock, issued the following statement Wednesday:

CUMULUS MEDIA operates from a clearly-defined set of programming principles and there is no question that Rob Lederman’s comments made on The Morning Bull Show are in direct violation of those principles. We swiftly terminated him and suspended the remainder of the show’s on-air talent. We apologize, and deeply regret the incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources