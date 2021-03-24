97 Rock morning DJ terminated after comparing toast to Black women's skin tones

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 97 Rock Morning Bull DJ has been terminated after he compared toast to Black women's skin tones on Wednesday's Morning Bull podcast.

It appears to be Rob Lederman comparing skin tones initially, and then Chris Klein joins. The voice of Rich "Bull" Gaenzler can be heard saying, "K." Wednesday's full podcast no longer appears on 97 Rock's website.

Didn’t hear this live but internet keeps receipts. @97RockBuffalo morning hosts compared how they like their toast to black women’s skin tone. So just in case y’all missed it too, take a listen pic.twitter.com/6nVolu5a23 — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) March 24, 2021

Cumulus Media has terminated Lederman. "Bull" and Klein have been suspended.

A spokesperson for Cumulus Media released this statement to 7 Eyewitness News regarding the incident:

"CUMULUS MEDIA operates from a clearly-defined set of programming principles and there is no question that Rob Lederman’s comments made on The Morning Bull Show are in direct violation of those principles. We swiftly terminated him and suspended the remainder of the show’s on-air talent. We apologize, and deeply regret the incident."

Roswell Park and the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation said they pulled marketing affiliations with the station, including advertising and sponsorship. Below is their full statement.

Immediately upon learning about this exchange, Roswell Park, the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation and the Ride for Roswell pulled all ads and marketing from this station. The comments this morning conflict with our values and culture. We embrace actions that respect the dignity and equity of all people, and forcefully reject any and all forms of racism. Roswell Park and the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation

West Herr has also removed all advertising.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment released a statement Wednesday afternoon stating that Gaenzler has been terminated from his duties as the in-arena host for the Sabres and Bandits.

University at Buffalo Athletics released this statement regarding Gaenzler's role:

"The University at Buffalo Division of Athletics is committed to sustaining a culture of diversity and inclusion and strongly denounces racism in all forms. Rich Gaenzler is not currently under contract with UB Athletics. We will move forward with selection of another public address announcer for UB football games next season."

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown condemned the comments in a statement:

"The racist commentary made on The Morning Bull show on 97 Rock is outrageous and intolerable. There is no place in our society for these statements or beliefs. I strongly condemn what these individuals said on the radio this morning."