Food truck visits Buffalo high schools for National School Breakfast Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The theme is "Take off with Breakfast" for National School Breakfast Week with this year, falling March 7-11. Buffalo Public Schools taking to the streets to get breakfast to your students.

"It's really gonna help parents especially with the economy the way it's going and the high food costs at the grocery store, said Bridget O'Brien Wood, Food Service Director at BPS.

Families can spend an extra $300 a month during the summer time on feeding their children when school is out of session, according to the American Dairy Association. 19% of children in the WNY area are dealing with food insecurity, according to FeedMore WNY.

The "Buffalo Farm to School to You" truck is visiting three schools this week, serving loaded breakfast burritos, hot chocolate and more. A lot of the food is grown at local farms.

Alex Pytlik Breakfasts going to Buffalo Public School students include food from local farms



"High school students are probably our most reluctant breakfast eaters...kids loved it yesterday, we're anticipating a bigger crowd this morning," said O'Brien Wood.

At Burgard High School they ran out of food and students were shocked when they found out the food is free.

The new congressional spending bill does not include an extension of school lunch waivers that let schools distribute free meals to all students without verifying families' income. But meals will remain free at Buffalo Schools.

"Our schools in Buffalo always receive a free breakfast or lunch based on our community eligibility program and that's not going away any time soon," said O'Brien Wood.

The food truck will be at PS 197 Math Science Technology Preparatory School as kids arrive Friday morning, March 11.