Food Truck Tuesdays return to Larkin Square this week until August 31

Nguyen, Thuy Lan
<p>COURTESY: LARKIN SQUARE</p>
Posted at 3:00 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 15:00:30-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 20+ food trucks, live music, drinks and more return to Larkin Square this summer. Enjoy live music on The Boardwalk plus beer, wine and other beverages offered by Larkin Square.

You can enjoy all of this, every Tuesday night from 5-8pm until August 31.

Guests are welcome to bring a folding chair or picnic blanket. Sorry, no pets, smoking, coolers, large bags or outside food or beverages are allowed.

In a partnership with the Independent Health Foundation, every truck offers a Healthy Option menu item.

Here are the food trucks that you can enjoy:

  • Amy's Truck
  • J&L Boulevard BBQ
  • Cheesy Chick
  • Chef's Mobile
  • Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles
  • Fat Bob's
  • Share Kitchen and Bar Room
  • Mad Sauces
  • The Great Aussie Bite
  • Sweet Lisa Truck
  • M&S Street Eats
  • Lloyd Taco Truck
  • House of Munch
  • Thai Me Up
  • Flaming Fish
  • Macarollin
  • Great Foodini
  • Food Acres Ice Cream
  • Sweet Melody's
  • Sun Roll
  • Pub Coffee Hub

The first musical act is Johnny Hart & The Mess.

