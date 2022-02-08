"Folksy House" offering kids a space to disconnect and learn new skills

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a new group of "scouts" in town and they're taking it old school. Out at Folksy House on Main St. in Clarence they're turning off the devices and teaching kids life skills.

"Survivalist skills, things that are just teaching kids how to be more sustainable in life," said Sarah Sendlbeck, Founder and Program Coordinator.

It started as a nature group, a way to get kids outside. It's now grown into Folksy House, a place to hang out, homeschooling co-op and scouts program.

"I couldn't shake this idea of getting a scouts program started, something a little different...focused on slowness, sweetness and wholesomeness, teaching kids practical skills," said Sendlbeck.

From snowshoeing, to baking, to candlemaking, there's a focus on hands on activities for the troops. It started with 20 scouts, shrunk down to eight during the pandemic and now there are five troops with almost 50 scouts.

"It just has completely flourished," said Sendlbeck.

Troops meet in the evenings. Scouts are any gender, ages 4-10 and there's a leadership program for older kids ages 11-17 who participate in all the Folksy Foundation activities, with the added responsibility of helping leaders at meetings and guiding younger scouts.

As they learn skills, they get patches, with a big ceremony happening in June. Scouts can join at any time of the year, but to be eligible for all patches, must sign up in the fall.

"You should do it because you can learn skills that you can teach other people, to be proud of yourself," said Grayson Ehere, a Folksy Scout.

How much does it cost?



Folksy Scouts

$50 Annual Fee for each scout. Plus a $48 monthly fee to cover weekly activity costs and materials.

Folksy Co-op/Homeschooling

$195/single child per topic gathering, or $250/family per topic gathering

Drop-ins

$10 a child, and a graduated rate for families ($10 for first child, $8 for second child, $6 for third and any after)



The goal is to have eventually grow, spreading more troops across the country.

"Use their heads, use their hands, use their hearts. It's something that isn't in WNY...we actually have people reach out from California," said Sendlbeck.

For more information, click here for their website.