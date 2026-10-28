NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flu season is off to an early start in New York, with thousands of cases already reported statewide before the calendar even turns to November.

The New York State Department of Health declared influenza prevalent earlier this week, signaling the start of flu season.

According to the state's Seasonal Respiratory Virus Dashboard, more than 3,500 flu cases and more than 230 hospitalizations were reported statewide for the week ending October 17.

WATCH: Flu season off to unusually early start in New York

Flu season off to unusually early start in New York

At Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Branden Simone, the hospital’s director of infection prevention, said the hospital is seeing flu activity earlier than usual.

“We don't see it this early ever,” Simone said. “When the Commissioner of Health declared it prevalent earlier this week, that's 53 days earlier than last year, and about 43 days earlier than average when we get the amount of cases to deem it prevalent.”

Simone said the latest numbers are well ahead of the normal timeline.

“We’re seeing now, in the latest data on the dashboard, 3,500 cases already in October,” Simone said. “We typically don't see that many cases until mid-November.”

Niagara Falls Memorial has already seen 15 flu cases, according to Simone, well above what the hospital typically sees at this point in the season.

He said the hospital is prepared but expects those numbers to quickly grow.

What’s behind the early start?

Simone said there are several theories about what could be driving the early flu activity, including weather patterns. He also pointed to the timing of vaccinations, saying the virus is circulating before public health officials have had as much time as usual to get the vaccine out to large portions of the population, potentially leaving vulnerable people exposed earlier in the season.

As flu activity increases, Simone recommends people wash their hands frequently and stay home if they are experiencing symptoms.

But he said one of the most important steps people can take right now is getting vaccinated.

“Get the vaccine,” Simone said. “You can get it here locally at any pharmacy. Typically there are no charges for anybody, and you can get them through your primary care, you can get them here at the hospital, anywhere you can get that vaccine.”