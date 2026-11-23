ALLEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man has been sentenced to prison exactly one year after he killed his two brothers at an Allegany County hunting cabin, the Allegany County District Attorney's Office said.

Scot Thompson was sentenced to 25 years to life on Monday after he was convicted of killing his brothers in 2025.

In September, Thompson, originally from Englewood, Florida, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on November 23, 2025, at a cabin located on Botsford Hollow Road. Investigators previously told 7 News that three brothers were staying together when a dispute escalated.

WATCH: Florida man accused of shooting and killing his brothers at hunting cabin in Allegany County

Florida man accused of shooting and killing his brothers at hunting cabin in Allegany County

Alcohol was involved, and a verbal argument between the brothers turned physical, a New York State Police spokesperson previously said. During the fight, prosecutors said Thompson grabbed a rifle and fatally shot his brothers, identified as 70-year-old Mark Thompson and 69-year-old David Thompson.

After the shooting, Thompson fled the scene in one of the brothers' vehicles. Law enforcement agencies, including the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Geneseo Police Department, located the vehicle and took Thompson into custody. He was then turned over to State Police at SP Amity, processed and taken to Allegany County Jail.