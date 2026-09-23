Florida man pleads guilty to killing his brothers at Allegany Co. hunting cabin

TOWN OF ALLEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man pleaded guilty to charges he faced in connection with the shooting death of his two brothers in 2025, prosecutors told 7 News on Wednesday.

Scot Thompson, originally from Englewood, Florida, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, prosecutors say.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2025, at a cabin located at 5301 Botsford Hollow Road. Investigators previously told 7 News that three brothers were staying together when a dispute escalated.

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Florida man accused of shooting and killing his brothers at hunting cabin in Allegany County

Alcohol was involved, and a verbal argument between the brothers turned physical, a New York State Police spokesperson previously said. During the fight, prosecutors say Thompson grabbed a rifle and fatally shot his brothers, identified as 70-year-old Mark Thompson and 69-year-old David Thompson.

After the shooting, Thompson fled the scene in one of the brothers' vehicles. Law enforcement agencies, including the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Geneseo Police Department, located the vehicle and conducted a safe felony stop, taking Thompson into custody without further incident. He was then turned over to State Police at SP Amity, processed, and transported to the Allegany County Jail for arraignment.

Thompson is set to be sentenced on Nov. 23, 2026 — exactly one year after the deadly incident at the cabin. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life.

