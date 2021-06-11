Flight 3407 families marking flight safety miliestone

CLARENCE, NY (WKBW) — There is a major victory being announced Friday for the families of Flight 3407 who have been fighting for flight safety for more than a decade.

12-years after the crash of a Continental Colgan Air Flight 3407 into a home on Long Street in Clarence Center.

Friday Congressman Brian Higgins announced he and several family members of the victims who died in the crash will join him at the former crash site to discussion implementation of the Pilot Record Database.

The families of the victims have successfully fought for reforms, including a law that requires all commercial pilots to have at least 1,500 hours of in-flight experience before being hired.

The Pilots Records Database is what Flight 3407 families have been calling the final "piece of unfinished business" in their their crusade for flight safety.

The Pilot Records Database Rule is now being finalized.

Friday afternoon the families will gathered at on Long Street, where a memorial to loved ones now stands. It was once the the home of Karen and Doug Wielinski, where Flight 3407 came crashing into their home, killing Doug inside and all 49 on board in February of 2009.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined pilot error was to blame and that the pilot failed several prior test and may not have been adequately trained.

That is why the crusade for the Pilot Database is so important and it has finally received federal approval.

The database was part of the FAA Reauthorization Bill of 2010 that the families fought for, but the process for implementation is extremely show.

In May, local leaders announced the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) had finalized the rule to establish a pilot record database.

In a news advisory, Higgins's office says along with this Pilot Records Database, the law required enhanced pilot qualifications, increased training hours, new pilot flight and duty time rules -- all to prevent pilot fatigue.

This information will be available to the flying pubic.

According to the FAA Database, the rule is effective August 9, 2021.

Among those set to join Congressman Higgins Friday include:

Karen Eckert & Susan Bourque - lost their sister Beverly Eckert

Kathy Johnston - lost her husband Kevin Johnston

Justine Krasuski - lost her husband Jerry Krasuski

Tina Siniscalco - lost her sister Mary Abraham

7 Eyewitness News will be attending the news event and will be updating this story.

