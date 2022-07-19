BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV} — Aaron Bartley likes books. After a fifteen year career in the non-profit sector, he decided to open a bookstore. He wanted to sell waffles too, so the name of the place is Fitz Books & Waffles.

He doesn't feel that he is competing with the big book stores because Aaron says his selection of new and used books includes titles that can't be found anyplace else.

It took a while for him to perfect the "liege" waffle which is more like a pastry because it's made from a dough instead of a batter. Aaron says "What makes them so good is that they have Belgian pearl sugar. It's a little pearl sized nugget of sugar that is caramelized throughout the waffle."

He serves coffee and tea and four flavors of Perry's Ice Cream and has a beautiful back terrace where folks are invited to sit and read. Aaron says "I like downtown, I like the idea of creating a community space that's also a business."

According to a recent article in the New York Times, more than 300 independent bookstores opened during the pandemic. Aaron says it seems that the public is getting back to books, adding "A portion of it is turning away from electronic addiction and media, and they are looking for ways out of it and they are going back to books."

Fitz Books & Waffles is at 433 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203 You can find them on Facebook or at their Website.