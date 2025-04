BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Fisher-Price is recalling its Brunch & Go stroller toys because they pose a choking hazard to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the yolk of the toy egg can crack, creating small parts that can choke young children.

The recall involves 253,000 of these toys.

You can call the company toll free for a replacement at 855-853-6224 from 9 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday.

