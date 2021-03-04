"Fish Fry Gal" on the move tasting and reviewing take-out fish fries

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — The Fish Fry Gal is on the move. This is her time of year. She admits "I do love my fish."

Her mission is to taste and write about local fish fries. FFG has checked out more than sixty-five fish fries. Her reviews appear on Facebook and Tumblr.

This year, because of COVID she has been doing take-out only. She says "There's a whole group of restaurants that have a take-out fish fry and they specialize in take-out that I never went to before because I was a dine-in kinda gal."

We caught up with her as she was picking up her order from Brothers Take-out & Catering on Hertel Avenue. Currently Brothers is offering fish fries on Wednesday and Friday.

1281 Hertel Ave. (322-0084)