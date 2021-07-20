First time author takes a stab at a story about a serial killer called "Unknown Vengeance"

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — There is a serial killer on the loose in Buffalo. That's the premise of a new book by first time novelist Pat O'Brien. He says "I researched everything I put in there...it wasn't like-ehh...I'll just throw this in."

The murders in the book take place all over the greater Buffalo region, including Orchard Park, the medical campus and the small boat harbor. Pat says the early reviews have been positive. "I've been really pleased with people commenting that they are surprised that it's my debut novel."

The former DJ, and former teacher is a writer/editor for the United States Postal Service. Pat says his publisher, Cayelle Publishing has already ordered two more books in the series. Pat says "One's about half done and I already and the third one is in the planning stages."

"Unknown Vengeance" debuts August 5th which Pat says is appropriate because it's the birthday of one of his favorite authors- David Baldacci. You can pre-order the book on Amazon. And follow Pat O'Brien at his Instagram account.