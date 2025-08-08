First Student offers competitive wages and free CDL training to address critical driver shortage

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The need for school bus drivers, across Western New York, continues to be a pressing issue as the back-to-school season approaches. One company is taking significant steps to address the shortage.

First Student has locations from Niagara Falls to Fredonia, with job openings at every location.

The company is offering competitive wages, with some drivers earning more than $31 an hour, along with sign-on bonuses.

"We've put a lot of effort into having the best rates in Buffalo to attract the top drivers," Rob Hummel, Area General Manager, said.

First Student, which contracts with Buffalo schools, is working to ensure adequate staffing amid recent changes aimed at getting students to school on time.

Hummel addressed whether there would be enough drivers to avoid delays in the upcoming school year.

"We're still working and ramping that up. We're working with our local teams here in Buffalo and throughout Western New York along with our regional staff to make sure that we are full staffed for the start of school," Hummel said.

First Student is offering free training for those looking to obtain their Commercial Driver's License (CDL), which is required to drive a school bus.

"It's really about helping the community that you live in and caring for those students," Hummel said.

